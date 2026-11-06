Dog Walking Forecast: Not the best day for long strolls

It's Friday!

And to help News 5 with the furcast, we would like to cordially introduce you to Josie!

Her proud pawrents are Joe and Valerie Mitchell and they told Good Morning Cleveland that Josie is 3 years old and his furever family lives in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Josie is not a pussy cat, but a basset hound! Who seems to love belly rubs in the sun!

We do wish we could give you a better furcast like the sunny day this picture was snapped, but it is going to be mostly cloudy, with on and off showers and much cooler temps.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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