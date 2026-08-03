Dog Walking Forecast: Opt for the long walks today!

Today's Dog Walking Forecast goes to Nash!

Melissa Rosenberg sent us this photo of her border collie mix, Nash. Whether he's making laps around his home neighborhood in Shaker Heights or heading up to Catawba Island for an adventure, Nash is always ready to stretch his legs.

He picked a pretty spectacular day to do it.

Sunshine will be wall-to-wall with afternoon temperatures climbing into the middle 70s. A light north breeze will keep the air feeling fresh, and low humidity means you'll actually want to stay outside a little longer.

It's about as close to a perfect August day as Northeast Ohio gets. Grab the leash, toss a ball, or take the long route around the block... Nash definitely approves.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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