DOG WALKING FORECAST: Plenty of dry time for walks

Tail wagging for Friday!!

To help usher in the weekend, meet our dog of the day, Harley!

His dog mom, Bonnie Harrold, told Good Morning Cleveland that his dog is a 2-year-old Jackapoo, a mix of a Jack Russell Terrier and a mini Poodle!

Harley and his family live in Wooster.

He also enjoys cold weather (it's good he lives in NEO), but he is such a smart doggie and always sits on the register to warm up after his outside adventures (you can see him warming up in his picture we shared today).

Harley will not need the register today, though!

It will be warm again today with temperatures in the 70s!

Perk up your ears and listen for thunder!

While rain will not be widespread, a couple of hit-and-miss t-showers are possible today - especially this evening in our southern communities, like where Harley lives in Wayne County!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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