DOG WALKING FORECAST: Ruff start to the day

Two is better than one!

Meet our dogs (yes, plural) of the day, Chip and Browing!

Juli and Joel Kemelhar are their pawrents, and they live in Berea.

They sent in this photo to News 5 of their gorgeous boys, who are brothers from the same litter!

The pair loves chasing their other brother and taking a walk every day.

We could have some soggy doggies this morning.

Heavy rain is going to be possible Friday morning, making the furcast a little ruff!

There is still a chance for storms this afternoon and evening, but it looks to be more hit-and-miss type of storms.

It will be super soupy out there too! Plenty of heat and humidity, so be sure to keep the water bowls full!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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