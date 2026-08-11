Dog Walking Forecast: Sky and Hank know when to beat the storms

Today's Dog Walking Forecast goes to Sky and Hank!

Joelyn Grega sent us this photo of the two pups. Sky is the tan pup, a German Shepherd and Golden Retriever mix, while Hank is the family's newer German Shepherd rescue. Hank came from a difficult situation before finding his forever home, and now both dogs are ready to enjoy life, one walk at a time.

As for today's weather, you'll want to plan those walks carefully.

A few storms are possible this morning, followed by a quieter stretch around midday. That lull won't last long, though. Storms redevelop this afternoon and evening as temps climb into the lower 80s.

If Sky and Hank were making the schedule today, they'd probably vote for a morning walk before storms become more widespread or take advantage of the midday break if your neighborhood dries out. The worst time to be outside will likely be during the afternoon and evening when stronger storms develop.

These won't just be garden-variety summer storms, either. Heavy rain is the main threat and could quickly lead to flash flooding. Frequent lightning will make outdoor activities dangerous, and some storms may bring gusty winds, large hail, and isolated power outages.

The good news? We catch a break later this week. Storm chances become more isolated Wednesday, and a noticeably drier stretch arrives Thursday and Friday as humidity finally starts to back off.

Until then, keep one eye on the radar and the other on Sky and Hank. They'll be happiest if they can squeeze in a walk between the storms.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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