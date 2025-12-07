Dog Walking Forecast: Slushy paws today... I'm tracking snow

CLEVELAND — Happy Sunday, dog-loving crew... We're wrapping up the weekend featuring a pair that's ready to strut their stuff in any weather!

Meet Ralphie and Rudie, shared with us by Lindsay and Mark Kaneas.

Ralphie is the white-and-red 3-year-old... Rudie is the all-red 2-year-old... and together they’re basically the “neighborhood weather team.” Why? Because these two love going for walks no matter what’s happening outside. Snow? Rain? Slush? Sunshine? They’re lacing up (well... pawing up) and heading out.

Honestly, most of us could never. These boys are built different.

And today, they get to prove it.

We’ve got slushy accumulations from a few snow showers... temps hovering near 32º... and some chilly northwest winds settling in. Not the prettiest day but with a Browns win we can take it!

We dry out tomorrow but much temps taka a dive... so if you’re walking today, watch the slush, mind the paws, and follow the lead of two pros who don’t let winter slow them down one bit.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter