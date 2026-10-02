DOG WALKING FORECAST: Soggy start, brighter afternoon

Happy Friyay! Even though it may be a victory Friday after a Browns win, Mother Nature is not really celebrating. It's pouring this morning!

Luckily for Lacey, she loves to chase and retrieve her favorite green ball, and that can be done safely indoors.

This info is according to Joan Degenhardt, who sent in this photo of Lacey. She is a Miniature Schnauzer.

The rain is heavy at times this morning, but it will taper off from west to east midday. Better weather for dog walking will be after noon.

Watch for all the puddles even though the rain will be over this afternoon.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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