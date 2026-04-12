DOG WALKING FORECAST: Sweaty Sunday!

Hello Summer!....actually scratch that...say hello to Autumn!

The real season is spring, the pup of the day is Autumn, who is enjoying the winter in her picture, but it will feel like summer today!

Autumn's dogmom, Laura Casto, sent Good Morning Cleveland this puptacular photo.

In the photo, Autumn is enjoying a cold and snowy hike at the Metroparks Rocky River Reservations in a pawesome dog sweater....

But we can all ditch the doggie sweaters for today (and the next several days to come)!

Highs jump like a dog fetching a high-flying frisbee!

Plan for temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s!

Much of the day will be dry, but listen for thunder!

An isolated pop-up storm cannot be ruled out!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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