DOG WALKING FORECAST: Take it easy on walks today! It's hot, humid and unhealthy for some

Hot Dog!

Or should we say hot doggies!

Two for the price of one on this hot and humid Wednesday.

Give a big ole woof woof to Hank and Otis!

Their dog mom, Sharon Malloy, sent in this photo of this dynamic duo.

She also told Good Morning Cleveland that they are 19-month-old English Labrador brothers.

They simply cannot live without each other. <3

The whole family lives in Fairview Park, and they love taking a stroll around our neighborhood or in the Metroparks!

Use extra caution on those strolls today, though.

It's day two of our heat wave, and it could be even hotter than yesterday.

Plus, air quality will be lower, especially for kids, the elderly, and those with breathing problems!

Remember, your furry friends are wearing fur coats!

The ground can feel even hotter!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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