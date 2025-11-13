DOG WALKING FORECAST: Tiny jumps in temperatures today

CLEVELAND — Woof woof, Leonardo!

The best things come in small paw-ckages, and this pint-sized pup is our Dog of the Day!

And he is also just a baby.

His mom, Laura Zaletel from Mayfield Heights, told Good Morning Cleveland that Leonardo is only 4 months old and weighs a whopping TWO pounds!

Like many puppies, he loves to play —but unlike every other dog, this fearless furball loves to ride on a motorcycle, too! Vroom Vroom!

Laura said he is the center of attention everywhere they go... I mean, how could he not be?!

Now Leonardo might need to brace for continued breezy winds today, but they will gradually weaken throughout the day.

It will also be dry and sunny across NEO, purfect for a quick walk around the block or a little fetch in the yard!

We will also see a slight jump in temperatures today.

Plan for 40s today, 50s tomorrow, and then a big jump to the 60s on Saturday!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter