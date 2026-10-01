Dog Walking Forecast: Toasty Thursday with only a couple of showers

Hey Winnie!!

This pupdorable girl is a 1-year-old King Cavalier/Poodle Mix.

David LaMonica sent in this photo of his doghter to Good Morning Cleveland.

She may only weigh 9 lbs, but she is full of feistiness, playful energy, and cuddles like no other.

Any squirrel, chipmunk, or bunny doesn't stand a chance against her.

She absolutely loves people, especially her sister Isabella and brother Rocco.

LaMonica said, "Winnie is an amazing companion for our family" ❤️

Furever Family!!

Let's get to that doggie furcast.

Plenty of clouds to start with a couple of lingering showers, but most of the potty breaks will be dry ...and WARM!

It will feel like summer again for a few hours.

If your last trip outside is around midnight, plan for a better chance for rain. Widespread showers move in tonight and continue into Friday morning.

Soggy doggies ahead!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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