DOG WALKING FORECAST: Toasty tootsies and/or muddy paws

Give a big woof, woof to Charlie!

This cutie lives in Mentor with her favorite human.

Joyce sent in this picture to News 5 and said Charlie is a 2-year-old Cockerdoodle!

Charlie is with his dog momma, Samantha, in this photo at Christmas time!

One funny thing about Charlie? He plays with his treats like he's a cat!

As for today's furcast, it will be a warmer, more humid, and more stormy day.

The best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and evening, and it could be raining cats and dogs at times!

Any storm could bring heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Have your ears perked to listen for thunder.

When it roars, tuck your tail and get inside!

When it is not storming, the pavement could be very toasty on your pup's tootsies!

Temperatures will be in the 80s, and it will be even more humid today. Keep the water bowls full!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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