DOG WALKING FORECAST: Warm and windy today with a couple storms

Two for the price of one - what a Saturday treat!

Meet the P sisters....Poppy and Pearl!

These cuties belong to Christen Pritt, who told News 5 Cleveland that Poppy is a Shih Tzu and Pearl is a Morkie.

What a furmidable duo!

We are also told they enjoy waking up to our newscast...and honestly, that just makes our tails wag!

Meteorologist Allan Noseff is at the helm this morning, and he is tracking some ruff weather this weekend!

Today will be VERY warm with temperatures soaring into the 60s.

But it will also be getting breezy again with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible.

And while there will be plenty of dry time to get outside and do....your...erm...business...

A couple of t-storms are expected, especially during the afternoon and evening.

These are most likely in our eastern communities.

So you might want to pup-pare for a soggy walk later.

