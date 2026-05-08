Dog Walking Forecast: When can we ditch the coats?

We have a sweet treat for you this Friday!

Meet our dog of the day, Molly!

Her pawrents are Jim and Kelly Wood, and they all live in Medina together.

They sent this pawesome picture of Molly rocking her red winter coat!

While we think she looks quite fetching in her jacket, she is hoping for warmer days when she does not have to wear it!

Anything over 40 degrees would be great!

Since we aim to please, we bring some great news...er, weather!

At least when it comes to the temperatures.

While morning potty breaks will be a bit chilly, we should rebound back into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon!

With that said, the bad news is that we will have to dodge some showers.

The chance for rain will slowly increase throughout the afternoon, and by tonight, you may need to fetch an umbrella!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

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