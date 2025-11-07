DOG WALKING FURCAST: Cool sunshine helping extend our walks today

What a Boiler Barker! 🐾

This is Indie. Sent in by Jen Wahl.

Jen says she’s a rescue… though she’s not quite sure who rescued who!

Indie’s a Catahoula Hound mix. "Pretty Girl" is a fitting label on her photo!

Jen is finishing up her final semester at Purdue University. But don’t worry... they're both still an Ohio girls at heart! ❤️

Today’s forecast: mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the lower 50s. A great day for an extra-long walk before those strong winds and rain roll in tomorrow!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

