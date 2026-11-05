Dog Walking Furcast: Damp Doggies

Muddy paws and damp dogs!

The widespread and steady rain has moved out of NEO, but the grass and leaves will still be damp today.

But I am getting ahead of myself and chasing my own tail! Let's meet our dogs of the day! That's right another two for one deal!

Woof woof, Shadow and Frya!

Their dog dad is John Turinsky and he sent News 5 this photo of his lovable pack.

You may be wondering what they are looking at.

Turninsky said they are watching the weather, so they know what time they are walking today!

And I wish this furcast was better.

Most of the day will be in the mid 50s with breezy winds.

And while it will not be AS rainy as Wednesday, you will still have to dodge puddles, mud and a few more showers especially this evening and into tomorrow morning.

Stay dry pups!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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