DOG WALKING FURCAST: Much drier for Thursday trots

Who wants to go for a walk!?

Oreo does!

This cutie is a one-year-old Corgi, and his dog mom, Michelle Miller, told News 5 that he is their much-loved and spoiled family dog. How could you not spoil this cutie pie?!

He is also always ready for a walk. Leash in paw? Nope! His mouth.

Miller says he will walk around with his leash in his mouth until we take him for a walk.

And we have purfect news for Oreo...the weather is wayyyy better than yesterday for walks.

Showers will gradually return later today, but the morning and most of the afternoon will be much drier and a bit milder.

Walk on, Oreo!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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