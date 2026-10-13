DOG WALKING: Take a dip! It is going to feel like summer today!

Get ready to pant harder today, doggos.

The calendar may say October 13th, but it is going to feel like summer with temperatures in the upper 70s...on the low side! Most of NEO will be in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

If you have access to a pool...it's a good day for it!

Take Reuben, for example.

His dog mom, Candi Sander from Smithville, sent in this photo of Reuben to News 5 and told us he loves using the pool at our local pet spa. Smart boy!

They also watch News 5 every morning! Even smarter boy, or shall we say, newshound!

Sander also told us that Reuben is a loyal, protective, and loving German Shepherd.

He’s obsessed with playing fetch with balls and frisbees.

And today's furcast is pawesome for anything outdoors. Days in the 80s are fleeting!

A few showers are possible this morning, but the afternoon looks much drier, warmer, and breezy.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter