Brrr! It's cold out there!

To help give our Tuesday's dog walking furcast, meet this dynamic duo, Phoenix and Spirit!

Their dog mom, Judy Russell sent in this photo of her furbabies to News 5 and noted how much the whole family loves these girls.

Russell said Spirit is a instigator of causing chaos while Phoenix is the white tornado of the house.

In the picture she sent, they look all cuddly and warm, which will be needed today!

It is FREEZING for morning potty breaks and walks, and the temps struggle all day.

A bit of lake effect snow and rain showers will be possible, especially early with drier weather later today.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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