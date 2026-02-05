Dry but brutally cold Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — This has been a winter. A perfect winter if you're a Husky! Check out Loki Wolf... He's built for this.

Rob Case says Loki Wolf is born for this weather. Loki loves the snow, the cold, and long winter walks. Hopefully, Rob does too!

If so, today's forecast is perfect for both of you. Frigid frost-filled start followed by clouds and highs in the lower 20s. Layers for you, Rob. Loki is prepped naturally.

