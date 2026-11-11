Dry dog walks for *most* of Veteran's Day

Happy Veteran's Day!

Did you know that about 1,600 military working dogs help keep the nation safe?

Thank you to every man, woman and these four-legged fighters that have served bravely for our country!

And the furcast is looking pretty good...for the first half of the day. By tonight, it's soggy doggy weather!

To help share the Veteran's Day Furcast, meet this dynamic duo - Ferb and Bjorn!

Their dog mom is Jennifer Layman and she sent in this photo of her precious pooches.

The white is Ferb and they rescued him from the pound.

The brindle colored dog is Bjorn and they have had him since birth!

And these two are excellent watch dogs and have no problem alerting their furever family when somebody walks their house.

And while they look scary, but they are actually just big babies and love bugs!

they are both very excited to say hello to people as we are outside walking.

Speaking of walking, they both love to go outside for Walks, especially walks by the lake.

Morning and afternoon walks look dry with mostly cloudy skies and mild temps (for one more day!)

But by dinner time, showers are moving back into NEO and will increase by tonight. Get ready for muddy paws!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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