Dry Fridays are made for dog walking!

Happy Friyay!

We have two doggies for the price of one today! Bark about a pawsitively great deal!

Wag your tails for Emilia and Willow!

Their dog parents, Ryan and Stacy Kuntz, sent Good Morning Cleveland this pawdorable photo of Emilia and Willow.

Emilia is on the left and is a 4-year-old English Cocker Spaniel, and loves investigating the yard for various animals that have visited and just lying in the sun.

Meanwhile, Willow is on the right and is a 2-year-old English Springer Spaniel! Willow is ball-obsessed and will play fetch for hours regardless of the weather furcast!

We hear the girls watch the doggone weather report every morning, and we appreciate such loyal viewers!

Plus, we have fabulous news for them!

After a very active week, Friday will be a one-day special with dry weather!

It will be comfortable, too, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s... purfect weather to leash up and strut your stuff on a nice long walk, with maybe a nice treat after!

Enjoy!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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