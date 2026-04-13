Drying out and heating up for Monday's Dog Walking Forecast

Kicking off the work week with a long walk?! Might want to hold off until this afternoon for that.

Temps are warm all day, so no worries either way, except for the rain. That's something to avoid if you can.

I'm tracking a few t-showers until midday.

Then it's all sun and heat!

Perfect for Alice. Ceil Cohen sent in this adorable 3-year-old mini Bernadoodle.

Ceil says she isn't really mini, but she does love her walks!

No matter the weather.

The cold, the snow, neither one bothers her.

Although she does love the sun.

If the sun's out, she's out and happy!

So are we, thanks for sending Alice in!

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