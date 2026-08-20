Drying out for our Dog Walking Forecast

If there was ever a day for a Border Collie to burn off some energy, it's today! Meet Yosemite, a 2-year-old Border Collie sent in by Jennifer Duncan. Yosemite loves chasing her orange ball, racing after her remote-control car, and apparently keeping the family cats on their toes, too! Her mountain-themed dog tag is a perfect fit for a pup named Yosemite.

The weather starts off a little rough this morning with soaking rain across parts of the South Region and a few puddles to dodge on your walk. If Yosemite is headed outside early, keep it short and watch for wet grass and muddy trails.

The best walking weather arrives this afternoon as the rain exits, sunshine returns, and humidity drops. Temps climb into the upper 70s with a refreshing breeze, making it the perfect time for a game of fetch with that famous orange ball.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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