Drying out just in time for the weekend and dog walks!

Happy weekend, puppers!

Give a big woof woof a teeny teacup, Olivia!

Olivia's pawrents, Lisa and LaShawn sent in this photo of their little cutie to News 5 Cleveland.

They tell us that Olivia is a teacup chihuahua.

She is only a year and a half old and teeny tiny but full of love!

We are also told she is a newsie and loves watching Good Morning Cleveland.

What a loyal viewer!

Now, let's get to the furcast!

Friday night's rain is headed out, and the rest of the weekend is looking good!

Muddy and wet paws are possible early this morning, thanks to the rain, but there should not be much more falling from the sky!

Plan for doggie sweater,s too. Temperatures will only be in the 40s today!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

