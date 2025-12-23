Drying & warming for your Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast

Here's a GREAT trio to kick off your day.

A festive trio ready for the holidays!

Debra Fecich sent Daisy, Pepper, and Sadie in with their reindeer and Santa gear on.

Daisy is the youngest at 3 months old! Followed by Sadie at 1 year old and Pepper at 2 years old.

Looking good pups!

You won't need the extra layers today. We're heading back to near 50º this afternoon. Enjoy an extra-long walk. The chill comes back tomorrow!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter