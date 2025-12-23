Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDog Walking Forecast

Actions

Drying & warming for your Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast

Meet Daisy, Pepper &amp; Sadie
Meet Daisy, Pepper & Sadie
Posted
and last updated

Here's a GREAT trio to kick off your day.

A festive trio ready for the holidays!

Debra Fecich sent Daisy, Pepper, and Sadie in with their reindeer and Santa gear on.

Daisy is the youngest at 3 months old! Followed by Sadie at 1 year old and Pepper at 2 years old.

Looking good pups!

You won't need the extra layers today. We're heading back to near 50º this afternoon. Enjoy an extra-long walk. The chill comes back tomorrow!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.