Early walks will be the driest today!

Meet Max!

His pawpa, Paul Starecheski, sent News 5 this pupdorable picture of Max!

He also shared that Max is a 3-year-old Maltese.

He loves to go on car rides with his dad and cuddle up on the couch to catch the latest updates on News 5!

What a loyal viewer!

Now, let's get to the furcast.

Any car rides later today and tonight will need the wipers going at full speed!

The best time to get outside without muddying up Max's beautiful white coat will be this morning.

By lunch, rain and storms will be back in the picture, with coverage increasing throughout the evening.

Get ready for muddy paws and even some baths (gasp!).

By tonight, everyone will be dealing with soaked potty breaks and chilly temperatures!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter