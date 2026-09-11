Extended walks for your Friday Dog Walking Forecast

Today's featured pup is Dutton, sent in by Kris Monaco!

Dutton is a 1½-year-old Bernedoodle who sounds like he's the life of the party. This photo captures him perfectly, having a blast at doggy school while playing with another pup. According to Kris, Dutton is the sweetest little boy ever and keeps everyone laughing with his daily antics.

When he's not making friends, Dutton loves gathering all of his toys into one giant pile. But if he has to pick a favorite, it's his pickleball. Whether he's chasing toys, playing with friends, or finding new ways to be goofy, Dutton knows how to keep life interesting.

With sunshine, low humidity, and temps in the upper 70s today, conditions are perfect for a trip to the dog park, a long walk, or a game of fetch with a favorite pickleball. Enjoy it, Dutton, because wetter weather arrives this weekend!

Dog Walking Forecast: Plenty of sunshine

Low humidity

Little to no wind

Temps around 78° this afternoon

Pawsitively perfect weather for outdoor adventures

Thanks for sharing Dutton with us, Kris! He looks like a natural on camera and definitely earns today's "Good Boy of the Day" award.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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