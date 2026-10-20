Fab Fall: Another GREAT day for dog walks

Today is a pawfect day to frolick in the fall crunchy leaves, like our dog of the day!

Meet Winston!

His dogdad is David Mesker and he sent in this photo to Good Morning Cleveland of his 3-year-old Golden Retriever.

Talk about a golden opportunity to show off this handsome pup!

This good looking pup loves to watch his mom in the kitchen (I am sure he loves all the free smells!) and maybe a free treat!

Winston also loves walking in the woods, too!

You can make today's walks or hikes or runs furever long!

It will be frosty in the morning, especially away from the lake, but it will be mild and as bright as Winston's coat later this afternoon.

It will be a great day to get out and paws to enjoy the fall colors!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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