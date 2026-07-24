Fab Friday: Getting warmer for dog walks!

Happy Fab Friday, good boys and girls! Give me a wooooooof woof for the weekend!

Our sweet dog of the day is this cuddly, curly-haired cutie.

Meet Ruthie!

Her dog dad is Travis Jorgensen, and he sent in this photo and told Good Morning Cleveland a little about his precious pooch.

We are told she golden doodle and LOVES walks!

Jorgensen also said they would be pumped to be on the Cleveland news, and we are happy to make their Friday even more puptacular!

Paws may be chilled out the door, but every dog (and maybe their humans) will be panting later today.

Temperatures continue to jump a bit more each day. NEO will be closer to 80 degrees by this afternoon.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out today, most will stay dry!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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