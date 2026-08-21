Fabulous furry walks for your Friday Dog Walking Forecast

Asha may have found her ideal forecast.

With bright sunshine, low humidity, light winds, and highs near 82 degrees, it's a great day to grab the leash and head outside. Morning walks are cool and comfortable, while this afternoon delivers plenty of sunshine for a pup who loves to stretch out and soak up the sun.

Today's featured dog is Asha was sent in by Christy Gidley.

Asha is a pit bull-Chihuahua mix, with her dad being the Chihuahua, somehow!

Gidley says Asha loves her blankie, loves to sunbathe whenever the sun is out, enjoys snuggling with mommy and daddy, and hands out plenty of hugs.

It's safe to say this spoiled and well-loved fur-baby will have no problem finding the perfect sunny spot today.

The best time for longer walks will be this morning through early evening while we stay dry and comfortable. A brief pop-up shower or storm can't be ruled out overnight, mainly in the western counties, but most of Northeast Ohio stays dry through the day. Looking ahead to Saturday, have a backup plan for outdoor adventures as rain and thunderstorms return by midday.

Enjoy the sunshine, Asha... just don't hog all the good sunbathing spots!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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