Finally, a less sweaty dog walking forecast

Meet today's dog walking forecast star, Jasmine, also known as Jazzy!

This two-year-old mini cattle dog loves snowy adventures but would probably approve of today's improving conditions as the humidity slowly backs off. Jazzy isn't a fan of rain, and the good news is that most of Northeast Ohio stays dry today.

It'll still feel sticky early this morning, but a north wind is bringing relief. The best time for a longer walk will be later today and this evening as the air becomes more comfortable. Just keep an eye on the sky if you're in the South Region, where an isolated thunderstorm could develop this afternoon.

Thanks to Rick and Chris for sharing Jasmine with us! Here's hoping Jazzy gets plenty of outdoor time before the even more comfortable air arrives Tuesday.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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