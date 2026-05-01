Find the booties for wet dog walks!

Can we get a "woof, woof" for our Friday doggie of the day?!

Meet Ollie!

Sweet little Ollie belongs to Anna Pasela!

Pasela sent this pupdorable photo of Ollie being a beach bum!

She told News 5 that he is a rescue (but who really rescued whom?!), and he is a lab mix.

I don't know about you, but this picture of Ollie gets me verrrry pupped for summer!

Unfortunately, today will NOT feel like summer.

The doggies...will be soggy.

Plan for chilly rain, especially after 8 am until about 3 pm.

Raincoats or dog sweaters are a good idea because temperatures will only be around 50 degrees... on May 1?!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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