Flurries for your Thursday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Anything is better than the stretch of brutal cold we've had, and we're rebounding this weekend.

It will still be cold today with highs near 30, but relatively dry.

What's better than one dog? Two? How about three? Kris Geis thinks three is the perfect amount. These three pups fill her life with joy. Easy to see why, they're adorable!

If it's warmer than 10 degrees, they're walking!

From left to right is Emerson, who is 8 years old. Watson is 11 years old, and the baby of the trio, Dutton, is 9 months old!

Watson and Emerson are Cavalier King Charles, and Dutton is a Munchkin Bernadoodle. Which is basically a Poodle, a Cavalier King Charles, and a Bernadoodle.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

