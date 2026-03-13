Flying Fur For Your Friday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — I found him! I found the dog that is happy about the cold and snow coming back to NEO.

Even though the big story today is the wind, I'm tracking a few snowflakes this morning. Bhalu can be happy with even more snow in the forecast next week.

Today's concern is the wind.

A 110-pound Great Pyrenees/Bernese mix should be fine to walk in this wind; it's the long white fur that will be FLOWING!

Gusts over 50 mph will be tough to find sticks sitting still long enough to pick up, watch for them flying around though!

