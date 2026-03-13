Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
WeatherDog Walking Forecast

Actions

Flying Fur For Your Friday Dog Walking Forecast

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast?
Flying Fur For Your Friday Dog Walking Forecast
Posted

CLEVELAND — I found him! I found the dog that is happy about the cold and snow coming back to NEO.

Even though the big story today is the wind, I'm tracking a few snowflakes this morning. Bhalu can be happy with even more snow in the forecast next week.

Today's concern is the wind.

A 110-pound Great Pyrenees/Bernese mix should be fine to walk in this wind; it's the long white fur that will be FLOWING!

Gusts over 50 mph will be tough to find sticks sitting still long enough to pick up, watch for them flying around though!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.