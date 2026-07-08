Foggy start to a GORGEOUS dog walking forecast

CLEVELAND — Fog? No problem. These pups are ready to run.

Meet Alli and Gator, two border collies with energy to spare!

Paula Randolph shared this great photo of the adventurous duo, who would happily spend every minute outside, unless thunderstorms or fireworks crash the party.

When the skies are quiet, it's game on. They love to run, run, and run some more. Swimming and boating are close behind on their list of favorite activities. They also love traveling and soaking up plenty of pets wherever they go.

They picked a fantastic day for an adventure.

Morning fog will slowly give way to afternoon sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Humidity stays manageable, making this one of the better days of the week for a long walk, a trip to the lake, or a game of fetch.

Just don't wait too long - the heat, humidity, and the chance for thunderstorms return tomorrow.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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