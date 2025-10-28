Follow Watson's lead and grab the doggie sweaters for walks this morning!

Watson is ready to strut his stuff on his walks today in his "paw"some sweater!

This stylish pup isn’t just dressed to im-paw-ress, he’s ready to brave the ruff temperatures and blustery winds this morning!

This fashionable pup is our dog of the day!

Watson's furdad, James Johnson, told News 5 that he is a 9-month-old mini dachshund (I will always pronounce dachshund wrong in my mind!)

Johnson says that Watson is full of puppy energy and tends to shred all of his toys by ripping the stuffing out! RIP to all the stuffies gone but not fur-gotten.

We are also told that Watson is very lovable (obviously)!

He is a big fan of News 5 and always watches Good Morning Cleveland with his dad, with an ear perked to Trent's furcast.

So without further ado, let's get Watson all the forecast details for his walks today!

As mentioned above, it is tail-shiveringly chilly out the door this morning, but it will be another furtastic day in just a few hours!

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s, and no soggy doggies with plenty of sun!

You might notice your fur blowing in the wind, though with breezy easterly winds.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

