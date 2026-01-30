Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Dog Walking Forecast: Barking Records

Rosie is our featured dog for the Jan. 30 Dog Walking Forecast.
Meet Rosie!
CLEVELAND — Bear with me here... Barking Records... Breaking Records... I thought it was clever!

Either way, we're *breaking* records today and potentially again Saturday. This morning's early morning walks were well below zero. Thankfully, the wind was light so the wind chills we tolerable. We'll do it again Saturday morning.

So for Rosie, a 2-year-old Cavapoo in Jackson Township, keep the Christmas sweater on. It's layers we need. Bruce tells us you love cuddles on the couch on the weekends. This is the perfect weekend for that!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

