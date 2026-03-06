Friday Dog Walking Forecast calls for LONG walks

CLEVELAND — Happy Friday!

We made it to spring, sort of.

Spring weather is sneaking into the tail end of winter, and nobody is complaining.

Temps rebounding nicely after some morning fog. I'm talking upper 60s today with only isolated t-showers possible.

Plenty of time to get out and enjoy your pups. How about today's featured dog? Cozmo.

Celia rescued the 3-year-old Black Labrador Retriever from the Tremont Animal Protective League.

Cozmo is the perfect dog for NEO.

Celie says he loves to brave any Cleveland weather on a walk.

My kind of dog!

