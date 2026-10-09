Friday Furcast: Frigid to Fab

Happy Friyay!

Give a woof, woof, hooray to our Dog of the Day, Baker!

His dog momma is Caryn Senecal, and she sent in this pawsome photo of Baker to Good Morning Cleveland.

This good boy is a 9-year-old black lab, and if you cannot tell from this puptacular photo, he is the king of the hill!

But he is not a selfish king. He shares the throne with his twin sister, Bailey; she also loves to be Queen.

This royal duo will be in for a real treat with the furcast today.

They’ll have the freedom to climb, dig, and rule their kingdom from morning, noon, and night.

No need to paws the fun!

It will be seasonally comfortable with sun and clouds. Enjoy it, good boys and girls!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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