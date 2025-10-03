Friday's HOT dog walking forecast

Happy Friday, dog lovers!

Please give your best "Are you a goooood boy" to Remy!

Remy's human, Adi Cosic, told Good Morning Cleveland that he is an F1B goldendoodle (more poodle than golden).

Some fur facts about Remy are that he loves Three Dog's cookie treats, can "speak" and even bow on command.

What a well-mannered gentleman!

Most importantly, Remy is incredibly gentle with his toddler sibling, who loves to ride on his back and tug his hair. (Now I think we all know he is a very good boy!)

He is also super pup-ular around town and is the "neighborhood dog."

Remy will often run out to greet his neighbors down the street and come back on his own.

Cosic also says that Remy loves to go on morning runs!

For their morning run this Friday, it will be chilly but not AS chilly as yesterday morning.

By the afternoon, it will be barking hot for early October! Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to mid-80s! Stay cool, puppers!

