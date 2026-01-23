Frigid Friday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — If there was ever a time to have hobbies similar to our 4-legged friends... It's now.

Meet Gordo, a 5-year-old Golden Doodle who enjoys, get this, IPAs and listening to Van Halen. Same, Gordo!

Now, that might be what owner Keith Gesiorski enjoys, but either way, this forecast is plenty to make you want to stay in.

Temps are dropping into the single digits today, wind chills dropping to as low as 20 degrees below zero. We won't rebound at all on Saturday either.

Mother Nature took Van Halen's song "Jump" the wrong way; we "Drop" instead.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

