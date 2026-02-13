Frigid start to your Friday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Yikes!

It's cold, for one more morning.

This rebound is a big one.

I'm talking near 40 degrees today, 40s this weekend and closer to 50 degrees next week.

Beautiful!

Almost as beautiful as today's dog of the day.

Nicole Lee sent Ozzy in. This looks like a professionally taken photo. Ozzy and his closest friends.

Don't let the photo fool you, Ozzy is 1 year old. He's full on puppy. This puppy is a Cocker Spaniel that loves typical puppy things.

He loves playing ball and getting into all the fun and mischievous activities. He is very energetic and loves to be cuddled.

He brings Lee so much joy.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

