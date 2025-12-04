Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Frigid Thursday Dog Walking Forecast: Temps drop all day!

Happy Thursday, dog lovers, and today’s featured pup is ready for his close-up! Meet Mikey, shared with us by Lindsay Reust.
Meet Mikey
CLEVELAND — Happy Thursday, dog lovers, and today’s featured pup is ready for his close-up!

Meet Mikey, shared with us by Lindsay Reust. Mikey says he’d be honored to be on the news, and honestly, with those eyes, we’re the ones honored. This pit bull/hound mix has one very adorable quirk, he always has something in his mouth. A toy, a pillow, a makeshift pacifier, if Mikey can carry it, he’s committed.

And speaking of pillows, this boy is a professional nap enthusiast. He loooooves his bed and any pillow he can get his paws on. If coziness were a sport, Mikey would be the MVP every single season.

As for your Thursday walk, expect a quick burst of light snow showers early, but things dry out fast. The big story today is the wind and the drop in temperatures. We start in the mid-20s, but by sunset, we’re sinking into the teens. Tonight will be the coldest since mid-February, so bundle up, protect those paws, and maybe let Mikey take a pillow to go.

Stay warm out there, it’s a ruff one.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

