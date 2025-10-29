From chilly walks to soggy walks

What is better than a grandparent?!

Perpups only a granddog?!

Mitch Hegedusic thinks so!

He sent along this photo of his two puptastic granddogs, Bella and Tilly!

Hegedusic told Good Morning Cleveland, they are both rescue dogs and said his family thinks rescue dogs are the ultimutt companion you can ever get! (As a rescue dog mom, I completely agree!)

Bella and Tilly are living their best lives now, traveling and chillaxing!

Hegedusic said they are so spoiled and so loved, and he is pawsitive they know they’ve been rescued and are furever grateful.

What a pawfect love story!

Now, let's get to the furcast!

Big changes arrive today!!

Get ready for muddy paws and ruff weather.

We start dry and chilly, but clouds will be increasing this afternoon before the rain returns!

Get your walks done earlier rather than later, because rain chances will increase from south to north by this evening/tonight.

Just a heads up, tomorrow looks SOAKED!

