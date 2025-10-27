Frosty dog walking forecast for October 27

It’s double the dogs and double the love today! 🐾💛

Kim Skrout sent us this photo of her two beautiful rescues, Allie and Leia.

Allie, the black lab, is 11, and Leia, the yellow lab mix, is 13, and these two have been inseparable since day one.

Whether it’s napping side by side or watching News5 together, they’re the definition of best friends fur-ever.

Skrout says they’ve been her baby girls since they were puppies and that Channel 5 is always on in their home!

As for today’s forecast, it’s a crisp, classic fall day.

A frosty start this morning, so you might need a jacket for that early walk, but sunshine will take over and warm things up into the upper 50s. A perfect day to fetch some fresh air with your favorite four-legged friends! ☀️🐕‍🦺🐕

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter