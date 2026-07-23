FURCAST: This day was made fur dog walking!

For our small pooches, like Miss Callie, they may need a doggie sweater this morning!

It is chilly!

It will rebound nicely, but wait, I am like an untrained dog pulling on their leash and getting ahead of myself!

Meet this ADORABLE good girl, Callie! She is our dog of the day!

Sharon Cooper sent News 5 this photo of her dogter, Callie.

Callie is a 4 1/2 year old Dashpom!

She does not need a bunch of fancy toys.

Her favorite thing to play with is an empty water bottle! Crunchyyy!

She also loves her walks down to the mailbox at the gazebo.

Today's walk will be purrrfection!

After a cool start, temperatures will climb into the mid 70s. That is still cool for July, but humidity will also be low, making it feel super comfortable outside!

So wag your tails for this b-e-auuutiful day and take the extra long walkies!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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