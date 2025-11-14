FURNOMENAL FRIDAY: Today's weather was made for walking!

TGIF!

Today's dog walking furcast looks FABULOUS! Pawfect for a Friday!

To help us with the details is this gentle giant - give a big tail wag to Gracie!

Gracie's dog momma, Brenda Frazier, told Good Morning Cleveland that Gracie is a 3-year-old English Mastiff and weighs 180 pounds!!

And while she is a big doggie, she is quite clever and sneaky!

One of her favorite things to do is sneak food out of his kitty sibling, a 22-pound tuxedo cat, Huckleberry’s bowl!

After some snacks, Gracie enjoys taking cat naps on the couch!

She also hopes you will join her because she loves cuddling, belly rubs, and watching News 5 (thank you fur watching, Gracie!).

And while she is catching Good Morning Cleveland, she will hear Meteorologist Trent Magill's furnomenal Friday forecast!

Today's weather is made for walking! It will be puptacular for morning, afternoon, and evening walks or zoomies in the leaves outside!

Plan for sun, a few clouds, mild temperatures in the 50s, and calmer winds.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

