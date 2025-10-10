Fuuuureezing!! It will be a frigid morning walk today!

Brrr!! It is fuuuurreezing this morning!

But hopefully these two puppers will warm up your heart!

Meet Kluber and Thome! I have a sneaky feeling these two are baseball fans! They certainly look ready to fetch some fly balls and steal a few hearts.

Their dog mom, Rachel Difrancisco, says Kluber is the doodle, and Thome has a white blaze on his face.

Difrancisco says she watches Good Morning Cleveland before work and was hoping to see her furbabies on the news.

Well, today is her lucky day, because Kluber and Thome are leading off our dog walking furcast!

Although we hope the whole team is bundled up like relief pitchers in the bullpen, while doing their business outside this morning!

It will be tail-shivering COLD!

Temperatures will only be in the 30s and low 40s out the door, but if you can paws for a few hours, it will be a bit milder by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Plus, the paws are staying bone dry today!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

