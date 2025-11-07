Get out the doggy door early before the rain arrives!

Woof, Woof. Tail-wag! Sniff, sniff! And Woof again!

Please give a big hello to our friend Finn!

Finn is our Friday dog of the day, and this cute photo was sent in by he's loving dog momma, Felicia Hough!

Finn looks like he's ready to hear all about your day!

Hough told us Finn is a 3-year-old Australian Labradoodle and lives with his humans in Madison!

He woofs to chase tennis balls and to get back and belly rubs!

Finn is also a foodie! He loves peanut butter, watermelon, and cantaloupe.

Finn’s Mom and Dad are big fans of Good Morning Meteorologist, Trent Magill! Here's to Trent, and let's get to that Friday furcast.

We highly suggest getting longer walks and potty breaks done early! Rain will be increasing from west to east after 9 am.

It looks SOAKED by lunchtime with heavy rain at times, plus fur will be flapping! Winds will be gusting over 35 mph in the afternoon.

The good news? It looks much drier again by the evening!

Stay dry, pup friends!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter